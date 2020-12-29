 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christian Garrison
0 comments

Christian Garrison

  • 0

An award-winning filmmaker, Christian Garrison’s creativity and candid nature shone through his many films.

His 1969 film “Blues Maker” — which bluntly honed in on a country town in Mississippi in the 1960s — featured influential blues guitarist Fred McDowell and garnered the Cine Golden Eagle award. The film was also shown at a film festival in Venice, Italy.

Garrison — who died at his Winston-Salem home in July — worked as a screenwriter, actor, technician and director throughout his film career.

He also penned three children’s books and two crime novels.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News