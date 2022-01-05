 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christopher Spencer
0 Comments

Christopher Spencer

  • 0
Christopher Raphael Spencer (copy)

The Department of Justice released this photo of Christopher Raphael Spencer, taken from a Facebook video from inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert