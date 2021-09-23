 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chubs

Chubs

Chubs

Chubs, born approximately 7/15/2021, is a Garfield-in-the-making, a bonafide mini-chonk, with an appetite as big as his capacity for love.... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News