Firefighters rescue a person from a house fire in Winston-Salem

  • 0

A city resident was rescued Friday from a fire in a townhouse in the 300 block of Butler Street, authorities said.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted a message and video about the incident on Twitter page.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. as firefighters worked to put out the fire in the 300 block of Butler Street, the fire department said.

Firefighters found one person inside the home, which is in the city's southeastern section, the fire department said. 

Forsyth County emergency medical technicians transported the victim to a a local hospital, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday night, the fire department said.

