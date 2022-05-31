City Slicker Trail

The Long Branch Trail feels like Winston Salem’s version of New York City’s High Line Park, an urban greenway in a reinvented area. Long Branch Trail is a 1.7-mile greenway that runs the length of the Innovation Quarter.

The trail allows walkers, runners and cyclists to experience the multi-use path in a city without traffic and road crossings. The greenway links downtown Winston-Salem to the Salem Creek Greenway, which stretches to Salem Lake. For cyclists and long-distance runners, the trail creates a 20-mile loop from the north end of the Innovation Quarter around Salem Lake and back.