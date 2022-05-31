 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City Slicker Trail

The cobblestoned section of Fogle Street runs beneath a 1916 concrete railroad bridge, now part of the Long Branch Trail strollway.

The Long Branch Trail feels like Winston Salem’s version of New York City’s High Line Park, an urban greenway in a reinvented area. Long Branch Trail is a 1.7-mile greenway that runs the length of the Innovation Quarter.

The trail allows walkers, runners and cyclists to experience the multi-use path in a city without traffic and road crossings. The greenway links downtown Winston-Salem to the Salem Creek Greenway, which stretches to Salem Lake. For cyclists and long-distance runners, the trail creates a 20-mile loop from the north end of the Innovation Quarter around Salem Lake and back.

