Clark S. Brown devoted most of his life to his role as a licensed embalmer and funeral director of his family’s firm.

He originally planned to join the Air Force after graduating from Atkins High School in 1956 but, dissuaded by his mother, attended college and joined his father at Clark S. Brown & Sons.

Brown’s own son followed in his footsteps and his oldest grandson is now a fourth-generation licensed funeral director.

After nearly 59 years of service, Brown, who died in June, is remembered for his dedication to his craft and his "fair and honest," treatment of people, according to his obituary.