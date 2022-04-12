Clemmons Market gains Five Below, Ross Dress for Less and Ulta

The revival of the former Big Kmart facility in Clemmons now includes three new retail tenants in Five Below, Ross Dress for Less and Ulta Beauty.

Wilmington-based Harbour Retail Partners, owner and developer of the property, lists those retailers on its Clemmons property website.

Harbour officials could not be immediately reached about when the three stores will open. Ross has placed an "opening soon" sign at its entrance, which is on the northern end of the property.

In July 2019, an affiliate of Harbour paid $5.5 million for the building and 10.5-acre site at 2455 Market Center Drive. The property fronts Lewisville-Clemmons Road. It was Harbour’s first property in the Triad.

The anchor of the shopping center is the Aldi grocery store chain, which opened Nov. 4. It took 25,260 square feet in the 94,841-square-foot building, dedicating about 12,000 square feet to retail space.

According to an artist rendering, Ross is taking the largest remaining retail space.

It is Ross' third store in Forsyth County counting those in the Hanes Commons and Oak Summit shopping centers.

Ross Stores Inc. said March 7 that it plans to open 75 Ross and 25 dd's Discounts stores during fiscal 2022.

"We recently raised our store potential targets for both Ross and dd's Discounts," Gregg McGillis, group executive vice president for property development, said in a statement.

"Our return to stronger unit growth in 2022 reflects our belief that Ross can ultimately grow to 2,900 locations and dd's Discounts can become a chain of 700 stores given consumers' ongoing focus on value and convenience."

The chain currently operates a combined 1,952 Ross Dress for Less and dd's Discounts locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.

Five Below and Ulta appear to be taking similar square footage, with a fourth tenant space uncommitted next to Aldi.

Five Below also is in Hanes Commons and Oak Summit shopping centers, while Ulta is in Hanes Commons.

The former Big Kmart — the largest single retail site in the village since it opened in 1992 — had been dormant since December 2019.

Jim Whelan, Harbour’s director of asset management, said in March 2021 that “we’re actively negotiating with several other nationally recognized softgoods tenants to occupy the balance of the building,” Whelan said.

Softgoods typically involve clothes, home decor and accessories and other personal items.

Whelan said the potential additional tenants already have a presence in Forsyth County, but some not in the Clemmons area or on Hanes Mall Boulevard.

He said some have a presence in the northwest retail market, but realize another presence in Forsyth would be advantageous.

Whelan said the goal is to have Clemmons Market 100% occupied in 2022.

An outparcel site contains a recently opened Bojangles restaurant. Whelan said there are no current plans for additional outparcels.

Harbour lists three main focuses: redeveloping existing shopping centers and/or repositioning or replacing anchor tenants; start-from-scratch projects, typically grocery-anchored, mixed-use centers; and joint ventures.

“The tenants that will be alongside Aldi can play off the vibrancy of the Clemmons market and don’t necessarily have to be situated next to Aldi,” Whelan said. “It matters more to be in Clemmons.

“We like to think we know the retail markets in North Carolina well, and Clemmons checked so many boxes for us with population growth, the demographics, retail demand and the site’s location in Clemmons, as well as off Interstate 40.

“We thought, and we think many would agree, that the Kmart site was ripe for a better and higher use.”

