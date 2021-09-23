CLEO
Novant says 373 employees face firing for not getting COVID-19 vaccination
A shooting near Parkland High School terrified students on Friday, as they dealt with a second violence-rated lockdown in one week.
"The issue is not going to resolve itself by saying it does not exist. We can no longer say it doesn’t exist in our community," says Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.
Police forced a blind man and his service dog to leave a store in Winston-Salem, he says. Now he’s suing.
The attorney for Maurice Evans Jr., charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Mount Tabor High School student, waived a probable cause hearing Tuesday. That paves the way for prosecutors to seek an indictment and have the case transferred into adult superior court.
Two Winston-Salem men convicted of beating another man with meat tenderizer and stabbing him to death
Jesse Jesus Sanchez and Brandon Michael Bussey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. A prosecutor said that they used a knife and a meat tenderizer to kill Sanchez's boyfriend, Marcus Warren Smith, on Oct. 28, 2019. The two men told Winston-Salem police that they had talked about killing Smith for two weeks before the murder.
Three teenagers, ranging in age from 14-18, have been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s shooting death of a Winston-Salem man, authorities…
Suspect in Mount Tabor High School identified. Maurice T. Evans Jr., 15, faces murder charge in death of William Chavis Renard Miller Jr.
DA: Mount Tabor shooting was result of a long-running dispute between alleged shooter and victim.
The body of Nicholas Penaranda McGregor, 23, of Winston-Salem was found lying in the yard of the house where he lived in the 200 block of East Davidson Avenue.
Krispy Kreme offers World Gratitude Day promotion