Column: Job market rough for mid-level NASCAR drivers

Jones has always been in top equipment and has always drawn a healthy salary because he was discovered by Kyle Busch when he was 16. He had no chance of landing with a team at the same competitive level of Gibbs, but the former Southern 500 winner is rated among the best available.

DiBenedetto worked his entire career for Cup Series stability and it was upended last fall when Leavine Family Racing replaced him with Bell. He still landed in the best cars of his life with the Wood Brothers and Penske, but keeping the job is totally out of his control.

Even if he had beaten Hamlin on Sunday, his first career victory and the 100th for the pioneering Woods Brothers team might not have been enough. Any hopeful vibes after crossing the finish line second to Hamlin were stomped when NASCAR penalized him for going out of bounds. He was dropped to 21st.

That pushed Dillon to a career-best third place, also the best finish in Germain Racing history. It would take new sponsors at RCR to expand for Dillon, and even if the funding materialized he has enjoyed doing his own thing.

“I haven’t really been an RCR driver now for four years,” Dillon said. “I hope people can understand that I can bring value to a team respectfully, not just because of who I am but because of my talent.”