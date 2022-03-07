Column: NASCAR's new Next Gen car delivers on race track

The car has had difficulty getting back to pit road with a flat tire and wreckers were on standby all over the track at Las Vegas to give a push when needed. Toyota worked out an overheating problem between California and Las Vegas, and teams, manufacturers and even the drivers are learning things each week.

Joey Logano, winner of the Clash, suggested NASCAR employ AAA-style service trucks that can rush out to a disabled racecar and do a quick tire change to speed up the process.

“There’s going to be learning curves,” Logano said. “There’s going to be issues we’re going to have to work through as an industry, because some of it just you don’t know what you don’t know until you get out there. There’s probably going to be more things that come up as we keep racing at different racetracks.”

Following his Sunday victory, Bowman noted how much development has been done on the Next Gen and the gains that have been made since the first test. And for the drivers themselves, each on-track outing has been a learning experience — some good and some bad.