David Freedman, prominent Winston-Salem criminal-defense attorney, died Friday from complications of COVID-19. Friends describe him as an impeccable attorney who adored his family. He most recently represented Thomas Martens, who, along with his daughter, Molly Corbett, was accused of killing Molly's husband, Irish businessman Jason Corbett.
- Updated
David Freedman, well-known in legal circles, dies way too young from COVID complications. His loss will be felt profoundly by those lucky enough to have known him.
Mother of slain Mount Tabor student says her son was a good boy who didn't deserve to die from gun violence
The mother of a slain Mount Tabor High School student says her son was a good boy who didn’t deserve to be a victim of gun violence.
A child died from a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem Friday night.
With tens of thousands coming to Virginia rock fest amid virus surge, 'it's going to be a hot mess,' doctor says
Tens of thousands of rock fans are coming to the Dan River Region for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Blue Ridge Amphitheater over four days in Blairs next weekend, and some local leaders are worried it’ll amplify the already surging COVID-19 situation.
Malek Anthony Moore, 29, is also wanted for first-degree murder by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection to a homicide that occurred Monday.
Jerry Gilmore III, who died built a successful funeral home business, but gave to his community as well
Reports, but no evidence of gunfire near schools in Winston-Salem on Friday. Petree Elementary, Atkins put on lockdown.
Authorities placed Petree Elementary School and Atkins Academic and Technology High School on lockdown Friday morning due to a report of shots…
- Updated
Ohl has determined how, when and where he was exposed, but didn't disclose more details.
Locally owned restaurant oSo Eats announced Sept. 7 that it will close indefinitely on Sept. 11.