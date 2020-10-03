Contractor takes on North Carolina county's virus projects

"We're very fortunate that our suppliers, who we do a lot of work with, were able to get us a lot of this material, which in this time is hard to do," Triplett said. "Every county out there is trying to do this right now but Rowan County is moving as fast as it is that we were able to get all the materials we need to get this done."

For both Salcoa and Rowan County, the clock is ticking on executing phase one. The funding for the project comes from federal coronavirus relief funds, but Rowan County is only eligible to receive that funding if construction is completed by Dec. 30.

"We're going to get it done and hopefully we can get it done sooner than later," Triplett said. "I do know there's a federal funding timeline. We've got a timeline to beat and to my knowledge, since I've been in the estimator's chair, I don't think we've missed one deadline. We look forward to the challenge."

The "common solutions" portion is the first phase in a two part project. The second phase, called "design solutions" is currently being planned by The Bogle Firm and includes installations that require more construction work. Bogle said that phase two of the plan will soon be presented to the Rowan County Board of Commissioners and the project will then go to open bidding.