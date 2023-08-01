When it comes to humble, ho-hum vegetables, cucumbers often find their way to the top of the list. Available in every grocery-store pro-

duce aisle, no matter what the season, the long, green members of the gourd, or Cucurbitaceae, family of plants is so ubiquitous that the average American will eat more than 8 pounds of cucumbers each year, either raw in salads or bathed in brine as pickles.

Yet to dismiss the fruit as nothing more than a reliable, crunchy base for a salad or sandwich, or a crisp green garnish on a bowl of noodles, is to deny yourself of one of the most versatile culinary ingredients.

For instance, cucumbers can be blended into smoothies, thinly sliced and filled with cream cheese and salmon as a roll-up finger food, or stirred together with yogurt, garlic and lemon into the Greek dressing tzatziki. They also can add a colorful garnish to certain cocktails and mocktails and, sliced a little on the thicker side, make a great bread substitute for appetizer spreads.

Pureed with a little lime juice and simple syrup, cucumbers also can be frozen into popsicles.

This time of year, with temperatures rising, they also make a good base for a cool, fresh-tasting soup.

Cucumbers have the highest water content of any food — more even than watermelon. Each is a whopping 96% water, which means cukes not only are great for watching your weight (an entire cucumber counts just 45 calories) but also make the perfect ingredient when you need something refreshing and hydrating to chill out on a hot summer day.

To get you started, we offer three recipes where cucumber plays a starring role: a bright-red strawberry-cucumber gazpacho with just a hint of chile; a spicy curried cucumber soup that gets its kick from fresh ginger, garlic and lemon; and a classic, no-fuss cucumber soup flavored with citrusy-tart Granny Smith apple.

All can be made in a blender or food processor and are best served after cooling in the fridge for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld.

I used English cucumbers, which have thin skins, minimal seeds and a mild flavor, but you could easily swap in garden cucumbers, which are the most common variety in the U.S. and the ones you're most likely to find at a farmers market or grow in your backyard. Just remember they have a thicker skin and grocery store cukes often come waxed, so you may want to peel and seed them before tossing them into the food processor or blender.

When buying, look for cucumbers that are an even medium or dark green color, without any blemishes or yellow spots that indicate they're over-ripening. They also should be firm, without any soft spots. Smaller cucumbers will have fewer seeds and tend to be a bit crisper.

Easy cold cucumber soup Servings: 4 to 6 If you have a blender, you can make this soup in about 2 minutes. I used a combination of fresh parley, dill and mint.

Ingredients

⬛ 2 cucumbers, peeled and seeds removed, if desired

⬛ 1 green apple (I used Granny Smith)

⬛ 1 clove garlic, chopped

⬛ 1 cup Greek yogurt

⬛ 1 cup fresh herbs

⬛ Juice and zest of 2 limes

⬛ 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

⬛ Sea salt and black pepper

Directions

Cut off the ends of the cucumbers and core apples. Cut both into small chunks.

Add cucumbers, apple, yogurt, herbs, lime juice and olive oil to a food processor or blender. Blend everything until you have the desired consistency — it should be pretty smooth. If the soup looks too thick, thin with a little water.

Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add more lime juice, if desired. Chill in refrigerator for at least 1 hour to allow flavors to meld.

When soup has chilled, portion the soup into pretty glasses or small bowls or allow people to serve themselves from a large bowl. The soup is most refreshing when served chilled, though you can also serve it at room temperature.

Just before serving, drizzle a little olive oil on top of the individual portions, and sprinkle over with some fresh herbs. Gretchen McKay, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette