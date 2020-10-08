Cooper appoints new NC elections board pick after withdrawal

RALEIGH — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper picked on Thursday another Republican to join the State Board of Elections, a day after he rescinded his original appointment for a vacant seat designated for the GOP.

Cooper appointed Stacy "Four" Eggers of Watauga County to the fifth and final spot on the board. Eggers, a former state board member, was sworn in to the position during an online board meeting Thursday afternoon.

Cooper's original choice to succeed recent board member David Black was James Carlton "Carr" McLamb Jr., but the governor's general counsel wrote Wednesday to McLamb withdrawing the nomination. Neither the letter nor a statement from Cooper's spokesperson described the reason for the withdrawal.

A statement from McLamb to news outlets suggests the decision followed abuse allegations made against him.

"As a general rule, I do not respond to anonymous attacks, but let me be very clear, I never assaulted anyone or forced anyone into unwanted actions," McLamb said in the release. "I'm fortunate to have dated smart, successful women, and all of my relationships have helped to make me a better person."