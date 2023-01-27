Cooperative Extension to have Forks on Friday program

The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center, will have its Forks on Friday program at noon Feb. 3 at the Forsyth County Agriculture Building, 1450 Fairchild Rd, Winston-Salem.

Kathy Johnson, a Forsyth County Extension Master Gardener volunteer, will be the speaker. Her topic will be “Native Plant Gardens: Tips for Success.”

Space is limited and registration is required.

Register through Eventbrite at go.ncsu.edu/Forsyth-Eventbrite.

Wildlife federation to have potluck dinner

The Yadkin Valley Wildlife Federation will have its first Wild Game Potluck dinner at 5 p.m. Feb. 11 at Faith Missionary Church, 1178 Gumtree Road, Winston-Salem.

Make and bring a favorite dish, salad, vegetable or dessert.

Dr. Liz Rutledge, the director of wildlife resources at the N.C. Wildlife Federation, will be the guest speaker.

For more information, call Josh Powell at 951-315-2409 or Richard Harrington at 336-345-4753.

For reservations, go to http://evite.me/wv58fHeR2v.