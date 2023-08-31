A story on Page 1 in Wednesday’s Journal about the arrest of Dylan Cody Smyers incorrectly stated the prison sentences for Class C and Class E felony convictions. The range for Class C convictions is 44 to 231 months, and the range for Class E convictions is 15 to 88 months.
