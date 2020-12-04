Correction

 Skip to main content
The date of the Christmas Lovefeast at Bethabara was incorrect in a listing in Thursday's Relish. The virtual Lovefest will be held at 5 p.m., Dec. 13, on Facebook and YouTube. 

