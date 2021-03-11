 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Four Seasons Town Centre is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and organized and coordinated by the state, with assistance from a variety of agencies. A story on Page A5 in Thursday's Journal misinterpreted FEMA's level of involvement in the clinic's daily operations.

