Correction

The attorney for Maurice Evans Jr., charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Mount Tabor High School student, waived a probable cause hearing Tuesday. That paves the way for prosecutors to seek an indictment and have the case transferred into adult superior court.
Jesse Jesus Sanchez and Brandon Michael Bussey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. A prosecutor said that they used a knife and a meat tenderizer to kill Sanchez's boyfriend, Marcus Warren Smith, on Oct. 28, 2019. The two men told Winston-Salem police that they had talked about killing Smith for two weeks before the murder.