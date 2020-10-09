Most people who have gone to the Forsyth County Hall of Justice the last few days have little risk of catching COVID-19 after five court employees tested positive, a leading infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Friday.
Many of those five employees worked as bailiffs -- deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office who provide security at the courthouse. As a result of the positive results, the courthouse will have limited operations next week but will not close down.
"I'm pretty familiar with the contact tracing and the situation in the courthouse and you have to understand that bailiffs -- their interactions with any single person is pretty limited," Ohl said.
The general rule for close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 is being within six feet for 15 minutes or more, whether you are wearing a mask or not, he said. And if someone has had a close contact under that criteria, Forsyth County health officials will notify that person, Ohl said.
"The numbers are going to be very small," he said. "The risk is going to be very low."
Late Thursday, Renita Thompkins Linville, Forsyth County clerk of court, sent out a news release that said five courtroom employees had tested positive. The news release did not provide any identifying information about the court employees who tested positive and when they tested positive. LaShanda Millner, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, also issued a news release confirming cases of COVID-19 in staff members at the Hall of Justice.
She said that the sheriff's office is working with the health department. She said all sheriff's deputies who work at the courthouse are getting tested. Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Health Department, said heath officials are investigating and conducting contact tracing.
Housing Justice Now, a local advocacy group, has made several allegations that some sheriff's deputies who work at Small Claims Court at the Forsyth Government Center, where hearings on evictions are held, have not consistently worn masks. They have sent pictures of one bailiff who is not wearing a mask in Small Claims Court. Activists with the organization said in a Twitter thread Friday morning that they sent a message to Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, about this sheriff's deputy in early September. But that sheriff's deputy continued, activists with Housing Justice Now allege, to not wear a mask while in Small Claims Court.
"This is what our callous and incompetent system has wrought," the organization said on its Twitter feed. "Thus far, despite being in touch with hundreds of tenants through our anti-eviction efforts, we know of NO CONTACT TRACING being done to communicate with any of us who fight back at the courts every day."
Millner has not yet responded to the allegations.
Ohl said from his observation, sheriff's deputies have been consistent in wearing masks. And even if a bailiff was not wearing a mask, there would still be low risk for the general public, he said.
