Most people who have gone to the Forsyth County Hall of Justice the last few days have little risk of catching COVID-19 after five court employees tested positive, a leading infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Friday.

Many of those five employees worked as bailiffs -- deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office who provide security at the courthouse. As a result of the positive results, the courthouse will have limited operations next week but will not close down.

"I'm pretty familiar with the contact tracing and the situation in the courthouse and you have to understand that bailiffs -- their interactions with any single person is pretty limited," Ohl said.

The general rule for close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 is being within six feet for 15 minutes or more, whether you are wearing a mask or not, he said. And if someone has had a close contact under that criteria, Forsyth County health officials will notify that person, Ohl said.

"The numbers are going to be very small," he said. "The risk is going to be very low."