into making false confessions. Banner was 14 and Tolliver, Bryant, Brayboy and Cauthen were 15 when Winston-Salem police charged them with murder in Jones’ death.

Jones was 61, the owner of a gas station on New Walkertown Road, when Winston-Salem police found his body on the carport of his home at 905 Moravia St. on Nov. 15, 2002. He was lying on his stomach near his car, his hands bound behind his back with black tape. Black tape also was wrapped around his mouth. An autopsy concluded that he died from arrhythmia brought on the stress of the attack and blunt-force trauma. Five days after the attack, Paul, then a standout basketball player at West Forsyth High School, scored 61 points in a game in his grandfather’s honor.

Paul, 37, now plays for the Phoenix Suns and recently fulfilled a longtime goal of graduating from Winston-Salem State University.

No physical evidence, including fingerprints and DNA, tied the teenagers to the crime scene, and their statements to police were inconsistent as to whether they planned the attack, who was involved, who attacked Jones first, how they approached the house and who tied up Jones. In statements, the boys indicated that Jones was lying on his back, when police found Jones on his stomach. The boys’ statements were also inconsistent on where Jones was attacked.

The main evidence against the boys came from Jessicah Black, a 16-year-old girl who had befriended the boys and drove them around. Black, now in her mid-30s, testified that she had lied in her statements to police and when she took the stand in two trials, saying that Winston-Salem police coerced her into make false statements implicating the boys. She also said police falsely told her that there was skin DNA in her car, even though police never found any DNA or blood in her car. She also told police that she took the boys to Dollar General and Mayfair, where they bought the tape, but the stores never sold the kind of tape used to bind Jones. Surveillance video from the Dollar General doesn’t show anyone matching the boys’ description going into the store.

Winston-Salem police detectives Sean Flynn and Stan Nieves told commission staff in interviews that they falsely told Bryant and Tolliver that they could get the death penalty. They never mentioned it in their reports of the interviews. In a video clip played before the three-judge panel, Flynn said he told Tolliver he could get the death penalty in order to “elicit a truthful response.”

Hayley Cleary, an associate professor of criminal justice at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., told the panel that this case was comparable to the infamous case of five Black and Hispanic teenagers who were eventually exonerated in the 1989 rape of a jogger in Central Park. In both cases, she said, the teens were interrogated for long periods of time and accused of lying when they said they weren’t involved. The teens gave inconsistent statements that bore no resemblance to the physical evidence.

Forsyth County prosecutors argued that there was overwhelming evidence of the four men’s guilt and that Black’s testimony at the hearing was not reliable. Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin said in closing arguments that Hunter Atkins, a former reporter for the The Houston Chronicle, had manipulated Black into recanting her statements and was part of a scheme to get the men exonerated so that they could sue the city of Winston-Salem for $200 million. Atkins had been covering Chris Paul when Paul played for the NBA team, the Houston Rockets.

Only a small percentage of cases submitted to the Innocence Commission ever get to a hearing of a three-judge panel.

Jones’ two daughters, one of whom is Chris Paul’s mother, told the judges that they believed the men are guilty.

The judges concluded that there was not clear and convincing evidence that the men were innocent and denied their innocence claims. The attorneys for the men have said they plan to continue fighting for their clients.

This was one of two cases from Forsyth County that the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission found sufficient evidence of innocence. The commission also considered the case of Merritt Drayton Williams, who was convicted of murdering 65-year-old Blanche Bryson in 1985 during a home invasion. Commission staff’s investigation led to Darren Leak Johnson, who had been previously considered a suspect in the case. Commission staffers talked to Johnson, who lived in South Carolina. Johnson confessed that he alone killed Bryson. Johnson’s DNA was collected and it matched DNA on nail clippings belonging to Bryson. He is now charged with murder in Bryson’s death.

But Forsyth County prosecutors insisted that Williams still could have been involved in Bryson’s death. Then, in June, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office and Julie Boyer, Williams’ attorney, filed a joint motion asking a judge to vacate his murder conviction. In exchange, Williams pleaded guilty to breaking and entering.

Williams remains in prison due to another murder conviction in the death of Arthur Wilson in 1983. Williams has contested that conviction through the Innocence Inquiry Commission, but the commission did not find sufficient evidence of innocence in that case. Williams is also serving time for a manslaughter conviction that he has not challenged in the death of a woman.

Williams had a history of voluntarily making false confessions due to mental illness, and a former assistant chief told commission staffers that when he was a police sergeant in the homicide division in the 1980s, he warned his detectives about relying on anything Williams said.

Former City Council member convicted of fraudDerwin Montgomery was just 21 and a senior at Winston-Salem State University when he made local history by winning a seat at such a young age on the Winston-Salem City Council, representing the East Ward.

But in late August, a federal grand jury indicted Montgomery, now 34, on 14 counts of wire fraud and one count of program fraud. The indictments alleged that as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless, Montgomery misappropriated $26,299 from the nonprofit organization. Federal prosecutors alleged that Montgomery charged Bethesda for things such as a trip to Cancun, Mexico; a lease on a nearly $55,000 vehicle, expenses incurred at a strip club and stays at luxury hotels in various larger cities.

Prosecutors also alleged that Montgomery violated Bethesda’s policies by hiring his own company, Uplift Media Inc., to perform media services. But the indictment said the company, which was defunct at the time for failing to file annual reports with the N.C. Secretary of State, either didn’t perform the services or overcharged for them. The result was Montgomery charged Bethesda about $23,000 for Uplift Media, prosecutors said.

Montgomery was accused of charging Bethesda for expenses associated with his work as a member of Winston-Salem City Council or for personal reasons. He justified some of the expenses as being for “staff training,” and he said that the nearly $55,000 vehicle — a GMC Yukon Denali SUV — was for “shelter operations.”

Montgomery served as executive director for six years and his resignation was announced in January 2021. He was a city council member from 2009 to 2018 and then was appointed to replace Rep. Ed Hanes in the N.C. General Assembly after Hanes resigned. He also unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Congress in the 6th Congressional District. A pastor at First Calvary Baptist Church, he also worked as a government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network but is currently on unpaid administrative leave.

He pleaded guilty in November to one count of program fraud. U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 26, 2023.

DA gets challenge in election

For the first time in his 13 years as Forsyth County’s district attorney, Jim O’Neill faced a challenger — retired district court judge Denise Hartsfield — as he sought a fourth term.

In the end, O’Neill won in a close race, beating Hartsfield with 51.27% of the vote.

O’Neill, 56, a native of Long Island, New York, has been with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office since 1997, starting off as an assistant district attorney specializing in domestic violence and motor vehicle fatalities. In 2009, then-Gov. Bev Perdue appointed O’Neill as the county’s top prosecutor after his predecessor, Tom Keith, retired. He ran unopposed in 2010, 2014 and 2018. O’Neill also twice ran unsuccessfully for N.C. attorney general, first in 2016, where he lost in the Republican primary. He ran again in 2020, losing by around 13,000 votes to Democratic incumbent Josh Stein.

Hartsfield was the county’s second Black female district court judge when she was first elected in 2002. A native of Winston-Salem, Hartsfield is well-known for her community work, speaking at a number of events and working as the coordinator of Wake Forest University’s law school’s pro bono clinic.

The race got nasty toward the end, with O’Neill aggressively going after Hartsfield over two incidents from her past. One had to do with the N.C. Supreme Court’s decision to suspend her in 2011 for 75 days for fixing tickets in at least 82 cases. O’Neill also criticized Hartsfield for a decision to release a Wake Forest University basketball player named Tony Woods from jail who was accused of assaulting his girlfriend. O’Neill cited a state law that says defendants charged with certain domestic violence crimes can be held up to 48 hours. But a judge has a discretion to release defendants sooner. If a judge cannot be reached, then magistrates have to order defendants to be held for the full 48 hours.

Hartsfield held a news conference in which she criticized O’Neill for a mailer that falsely implied she was disciplined for the Wake Forest incident and removed from office. She was never disciplined for the Wake Forest University incident and she was not removed from office. She was suspended for a period of time for the ticket-fixing scandal and returned to the bench.

Hate Out of Winston-Salem accused O’Neill of racism for an ad put out by Defend US, a political action committee that had supported O’Neill in his AG race. That ad called Hartsfield “dangerous” and showed a darkened campaign photo of Hartsfield, who is Black.

Most of the mailers were paid by the N.C. Republican Party but authorized by “Friends of Jim O’Neill.” O’Neill said that the campaign ads and mailers he put out were accurate. He said he had no involvement with campaign ads and mailers that were put out by independent groups and declined to comment about them.

Hartsfield criticized O’Neill’s appearance with former president Donald Trump in 2020, when O’Neill was running for attorney general. Trump has falsely said that he won the 2020 presidential election and has blamed his loss on widespread election fraud without citing any evidence. The U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack recently referred four criminal charges against Trump, including one for allegedly inciting an insurrection.

O’Neill has not said whether he currently supports Trump and said that he was merely supporting the presidential nominee of his political party, just as Hartsfield supported Joe Biden.

Grand jury declines to indict detention officers

In April, a Forsyth County grand jury declined to indict five detention officers who were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the December 2019 death of John Neville.

Neville, 56, died Dec. 4, 2019, mere days after he was first booked in the Forsyth County Jail for an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor assault charge out of Guilford County.

Twenty-four later, Neville fell from his top bunk after having some kind of medical emergency. Detention officers and a nurse took him to another cell on another floor. He was placed on a mattress in a cell on his stomach while handcuffed behind his back. Officers were on top of him while attempting to take his handcuffs off. A key to the handcuffs broke and another key didn’t work, which resulted in the officers having to get two bolt cutters before he was freed. But Neville remained in the prone position, and over a three-minute period, he yelled that he couldn’t breathe at least 28 times.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. didn’t acknowledge Neville’s death publicly for six months until June 26, 2020, when the Winston-Salem Journal questioned him about it. Then in July, O’Neill announced charges against the detention officers — Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, Officer Antonio Woodley Jr. and Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper — and the nurse, Michelle Heughins.

Local protests erupted over Neville’s death and there was a 40-day occupation of Bailey Park led by Triad Abolition Project.

The grand jury’s decision in April, however, left Heughins as the only person charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville’s death. A trial date has not yet been set. O’Neill has said he is reviewing the case and considering whether to go back to the grand jury and seek indictments against the detention officers.

Heughins is also being sued by John Neville’s son, Sean Neville, in a federal wrongful-death lawsuit. Sean Neville initially filed the lawsuit against the detention officers, Heughins, Kimbrough, Forsyth County and Wellpath LLC, the jail’s former medical provider. However, a $3 million settlement was reached for most of the defendants.

That leaves Heughins and Wellpath as the remaining defendants, and a trial is now scheduled to start in October 2023.

Local Proud Boys leader pleads guilty

Charles Joseph Donohoe, 34, of Kernersville pleaded guilty to two felony charges connected to his alleged involvement in the insurrection in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

Donohoe, a former U.S. Marine, was the president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right group known for getting into violent clashes at rallies.

Donohoe was arrested in March 2021 and charged with three other Proud Boys leaders — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl. In court documents and at hearings, federal prosecutors alleged that Donohoe actively participated in planning the Jan. 6 attack and became a high-ranking leader in the organization.

He created a new encrypted message group on Jan. 4, 2021, after national Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was arrested for burning a Black Lives Matter that was hanging at a black church in Washington, D.C., prosecutors said.

Donohoe also led a group of people up the stairs at the U.S. Capitol and was shown briefly holding a stolen riot shield. Prosecutors also said that he threw two water bottles at law-enforcement officers.

As part of his plea deal, Donohoe has agreed to fully cooperate with federal authorities, including turning over evidence, talking to law-enforcement officials and testifying at a jury trial. He is expected to testify at a trial of five Proud Boys, including Tarrio, who are charged with seditious conspiracy. The trial started with jury selection on Dec. 19 and is expected to last at least six weeks.

Small town legal drama

What started as a kerfuffle of small-town politics blew up into a wide-ranging and nasty lawsuit involving Rural Hall that was finally dismissed in October.

Things kicked off during a meeting in October 2021. The majority of the Rural Hall Town Council approved a severance package of nearly $150,000 for then-town manager Megan Garner. Then Garner, three council members and the town attorney all abruptly quit, leaving the town in turmoil.

The next day, Garner accepted a job as city manager for Graham in Alamance County.

Town officials were livid and filed a lawsuit against Garner, accusing her of breaking state law and town protocols in obtaining the severance package, also known as a settlement agreement. But Garner never even got the money because the town’s transaction limits prevented the money from being transferred to Garner’s account.

Still, town officials wanted a judge to declare the settlement agreement invalid.

The town’s drama took a turn when an amended complaint against Garner alleged that Garner had had an affair with the town’s former fire chief, violating the town’s ethical rules. Garner filed a counter-suit this year, accusing town officials of creating a hostile work environment and discriminating against her because she is a woman. She denied the allegations that she had an affair, but then the fire chief’s ex wife filed a lawsuit, known as an alienation of affection claim, against Garner.

Garner also filed a lawsuit against one of the council members, Susan Gordon, accusing Gordon of making false and defamatory statements against Garner.

In June, however, part of the legal drama finally settled. A judge ruled in favor of the town, invalidating the nearly $150,000 settlement agreement that Garner never got.

It’s still not over. The alienation of affection lawsuit and Garner’s lawsuit against Gordon are still pending.

Litigation over a political adIn 2020, O’Neill, a Republican, was running a second time for N.C. Attorney General, hoping to unseat Democratic incumbent Josh Stein.

The race was brutally competitive, and Stein and O’Neill attacked each other in an often fierce war of words. Much of the attacks centered on whether either man had done enough to deal with a backlog of untested rape kits. O’Neill accused Stein of not doing anything while in office.

Stein considered O’Neill’s statements false and struck back with a political ad.

In that ad, a woman named Juliette, a sexual-assault survivor and a part-time employee of Stein’s office, said the following: “And when I learned that Jim O’Neill left 1,500 rape kits sitting on a shelf leaving rapists on the street, I had to speak out. Jim O’Neill cannot be our Attorney General.”

O’Neill said that wasn’t true because law-enforcement agencies have custody of untested rape kits and determine which rape kits are submitted to the State Crime Lab. Prosecutors have no authority in that area. Stein’s campaign said the ad was true and was fact-checked. The campaign has said that O’Neill, as a prosecutor, had a duty under state law to advise law-enforcement agencies in his judicial district.

O’Neill not only took offense but also filed a complaint with the N.C. State Board of Elections, alleging that Stein’s campaign broke a rarely-used 1931 law that prohibits people from intentionally making false and derogatory statements about a candidate that would hurt that candidate’s chances of winning election. Stein’s campaign filed a federal lawsuit July 21, saying the state law violates First Amendment protections for political free speech and asking a judge to block enforcement of the law while the lawsuit is pending.

The State Board of Elections had closed the investigation, concluding that there was no clear violation of the state law, and turned over its findings to the Wake County District Attorney’s Office. Lorrin Freeman, Wake County’s district attorney, said she recused herself because of her professional relationships with O’Neill and Stein, and assigned senior prosecutor David Saacks to the case.

Eventually, the Wake County District Attorney’s Office requested what is known as a presentment from a grand jury. The grand jury asked prosecutors to come back with a request for an indictment for Stein and two other members of his campaign. But the Fourth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals issued a temporary block, preventing the district attorney’s office from pursuing any further prosecution. And the Fourth Circuit held oral arguments in December on the case, with a decision coming sometime in 2023.

New trial in Jason Corbett’s death

Ever since Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens’ convictions were overturned in the 2015 death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett in Davidson County, one question has been unanswered — when will they be retried?

That question was finally answered during a September hearing in Davidson Superior Court — June 2023.

The case has garnered local, national and international coverage.

On the early morning of Aug. 2, 2015, Jason Corbett was found brutally beaten in the bedroom of the house he shared with his wife, Molly Corbett. The two had met in Ireland, a few years after Jason Corbett’s first wife had died, and he was raising two children. He hired Molly Corbett as his au pair and the two dated. They married and settled in a golf community in Davidson County.

During a 2017 trial, Davidson County prosecutors alleged that Molly Corbett and her father, former FBI agent Thomas Martens, beat Jason Corbett with a paving brick and a baseball bat. Molly Corbett and Martens claimed self-defense, and Martens testified that he had to take action against Jason Corbett after he saw Jason choking his daughter.

Prosecutors said this was murder, pointing to blood spatter throughout the bedroom and having a medical examiner testify that Jason Corbett was hit 12 different times in his head.

At the end of that first trial, a jury convicted the father-daughter duo of second-degree murder, and a judge sentenced each to 20 to 25 years in prison. But the N.C. Court of Appeals and later the N.C. Supreme Court vacated the convictions, saying that the trial judge made certain prejudicial errors. One of those errors was excluding statements that the two children made to social workers at Union County Department of Social Services and Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville. The children made statements saying that Jason Corbett was physically and emotionally abusive to Molly Corbett.

The state appellate courts said that by excluding the statements, defense attorneys for Molly Corbett and Martens were prevented from presenting evidence of their self-defense claims.

Judge David Hall, a superior court judge from Forsyth County, is assigned to the re-trial and he has imposed a gag order on prosecutors, defense attorneys and anyone who could testify in the trial, saying that they cannot make statements outside of court.

At a hearing in early December, Douglas Kingsbery, attorney for Molly Corbett, said he would contend at trial that Jason Corbett murdered his first wife and that Jason Corbett abused Molly Corbett for years before Jason’s death in 2015. Defense attorneys are expected to file a motion asking a judge to move the trial out of Davidson County.

Soccer star Hope Solo convicted of DWI

In a surprising turn of events, Hope Solo, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion, was arrested March 31 after a Winston-Salem police officer found her passed out behind the wheel of a car in the parking lot of the Walmart off Peters Creek Parkway. The engine was running, and her two small children were asleep in the back seat.

Solo, whose legal name is Hope Amelia Stevens and who lists an Alleghany County address, had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.24 percent, three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent. Tests also showed Solo had Delta-9 THC in her system. According to court records, Solo had glass and red eyes, and Forsyth County prosecutors said an officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol after waking Solo up.

In July, Solo pleaded guilty to driving while impaired under an agreement in which two counts of misdemeanor child abuse were voluntarily dismissed. Forsyth District Judge Victoria Roemer gave Solo a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days. She was given 30 days credit for time she spent at an in-patient rehabilitation facility. Solo was ordered to pay $2,500 in fines and a $600 fee for the cost of the lab tests. She also has to get a substance abuse assessment and complete all recommended treatment. She surrendered her driver’s license.

In a statement, Solo apologized to her family and fans and said she made a “huge mistake.”