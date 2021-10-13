COVID-19 clusters reported at two more Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

Overall, there are 33 students and four staff members listed as infected.

WS/FCS said in a statement Wednesday that "we are aware of the state-reported clusters, as our contact tracing team and our partners at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health stay on top of all situations."

"In most of our cases, the number has been 5 to 8 COVID-positive students/staff, which our teams still feel is still quite low given that all students have returned to school.

"These cases and the others that are brought to our attention are still only representative of roughly 2% of our student population."

The system said the majority of school-related COVID-19 cases "continue to be linked to community exposure."

"Most of these cases are linked to students who are ineligible to get the vaccine or are unvaccinated," the system said.

"Following the state-outlined mitigation strategies, we continue to believe our schools are safe places for students and staff."

The biggest clusters among Triad schools are listed at Southeastern Stokes Middle, involving 17 students, and West Wilkes Middle, involving 15 students.