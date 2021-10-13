COVID-19 clusters reported at two more Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has two additional schools — Carter High and Paisley IB Magnet — with COVID-19 clusters.
That raises the number of current WS/FCS clusters from four to six, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday in its latest dashboard update for child care, long-term care and school facilities.
Carter is a non-traditional school for students with exceptional needs. It had three students and two staff members infected.
Paisley was listed with five students.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.
The dashboard does not say whether the case total listed is current; however, a facility or school must be at least 28 days removed from its latest new case to be taken off the dashboard.
Previously listed clusters at Mount Tabor High and Southeast Middle had increases in their infection count.
Mount Tabor had an additional student for seven overall, along with a staff member. Southeast had an additional student for a total of seven, as well as a staff member listed for the first time.
Walkertown Elementary remains listed with six students, while the cluster at Clemmons Middle involves five students.
Overall, there are 33 students and four staff members listed as infected.
WS/FCS said in a statement Wednesday that "we are aware of the state-reported clusters, as our contact tracing team and our partners at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health stay on top of all situations."
"In most of our cases, the number has been 5 to 8 COVID-positive students/staff, which our teams still feel is still quite low given that all students have returned to school.
"These cases and the others that are brought to our attention are still only representative of roughly 2% of our student population."
The system said the majority of school-related COVID-19 cases "continue to be linked to community exposure."
"Most of these cases are linked to students who are ineligible to get the vaccine or are unvaccinated," the system said.
"Following the state-outlined mitigation strategies, we continue to believe our schools are safe places for students and staff."
The biggest clusters among Triad schools are listed at Southeastern Stokes Middle, involving 17 students, and West Wilkes Middle, involving 15 students.
Altogether, DHHS lists 29 active K-12 clusters in the Triad or Northwest N.C., up four from last week. Those clusters combined affect 191 students and 26 staff members.
DHHS removed King Elementary in Stokes and East Wilkes High, Mulberry Elementary and two separate clusters at West Wilkes High from its dashboard.
Long-term care clusters
The latest DHHS update of COVID-19 clusters among congregate care facilities continues to list Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with a cluster of 22 staff members and eight residents, including one who died.
Arbor Acres management sent a memo in September to residents and staff members saying they are trying to get DHHS to remove the facility from the dashboard. The memo is signed by Andrew Applegate, the facility’s president and chief executive.
The facility has said there are just two staff members with an active infection. Applegate said there has not been a new COVID-19 case among residents since Aug. 15.
Trinity Elms Health & Rehab is listed with 23 resident cases, including one death, and 10 staff cases. Bradford Village of Kernersville — West is listed with nine infected residents and eight staff.
Overall, 15 long-term care centers in Forsyth were listed with clusters, down two from the previous report. There are a combined 88 staff members considered as having been infected, along with 63 residents, including two who died.
DHHS has removed The Oaks and Cadence at Clemmons facilities from its dashboard
In terms of jails and detention centers in the 14-county region, Forsyth County's facility remains listed with six infected inmates.
There are current clusters at the following county jails: Alamance (59 inmates, six staff); Randolph (34 inmates, seven staff); Stokes (22 inmates, two staff); Surry (65 inmates, nine staff); Watauga (three inmates, two staff); and Wilkes (16 inmates).
DHHS removed Davidson County Detention Center from its dashboard. The Davidson facility's cluster had 76 inmates and five staff.
