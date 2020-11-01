COVID-19 coming back in SC; Greenville is new hot spot

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After finally knocking down a two-month summer spike in COVID-19 cases, officials in South Carolina are worried things will get worse again if people don't continue to wear masks and stay socially distant throughout the holidays.

The new hot spot in the state is around Greenville, where 1,600 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in the past two weeks — or nearly 10% of all cases since the pandemic began in mid-March.

Greenville Mayor Knox White told the residents in his mostly conservative, business-oriented city that failing to take precautions and allowing the virus to continue to spread rapidly is a danger to their health, but to their pocketbooks too because even if businesses aren't shut down, people may be too scared to go out and spend money.

"We determine where the COVID goes. We determine where the economy goes," White said at a Friday news conference.

There are concerning trends on the health side too. Both major hospital systems in Greenville have seen their number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized nearly double since the beginning of September.

"The number of non-COVID patients has gone up as well. And they are a lot sicker," said Dr. Marcus Blackstone, the chief clinical officer for Bon Secours St Francis Hospital in Greenville.