COVID-19 has shaken up norms; three changes we'd like to see become permanent

3. Baseball seeding changes

It's probably a no-brainer that MLB will keep its expanded playoff format in 2021 and beyond. Owners and players don't agree about many things, but making more money is a shared interest.

Commissioner Rob Manfred indicated to USA Today that a 14-team playoff expansion is more palatable, while arguing that 16 teams was necessary in this year's environment. MLB is trying to get us excited about the race for the National League's fifth through eighth seeds between six .500-caliber teams: the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants. Interesting, perhaps, but rest assured it's nothing like the four-team American League race in 1967, when the White Sox, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins battled for the pennant till the very end.

In the 2020 postseason format, having the best record in baseball is of little advantage to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who still must play a best-of-three series against one of those mediocre teams to advance to the NL Division Series. Anything can happen in a series that short, and the Dodgers easily could be bounced from October with a couple of bad breaks.

Here's a modest proposal for 2021: The top two division winners in each league get first-round byes to the division series, and the third division winner and best second-place team get the Nos. 3-4 seeds. The next four teams in each league by winning percentage (Nos. 5-8) play a pair of wild-card games. The two wild-card survivors in each league play the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds in best-of-three series to determine the other two teams in the division series. It's still too crowded a field, but at least the best regular-season records are rewarded.