COVID-19 rules closed his downtown Durham bar. Now he wants the city and NC to pay.

"This claim strikes me as being very unlikely to succeed," he said.

Rick Su, another UNC law professor, agreed.

"That is because the underlying law that they are arguing, the regulatory taking, is actually a pretty high bar in order to prove it," he said.

Su also pointed out that the 14th Amendment doesn't necessarily provide equal protection across the board.

"Or we wouldn't be able to regulate different businesses differently or regulate any action differently," he said.

'Fundamentally unfair'

Slater's attorney, Daniel Meier, said he knows the lawsuit is a long shot, but he is hoping it will draw attention to the issue.

The government has essentially shut down Slater's business and handed it to the landlord, he said.

"There is just something fundamentally unfair of shutting down only select businesses, but them doing nothing to protect those businesses," he said. "Because it's a public health emergency, you can shut down a bar. Why can't you also shut down a landlord?"

Meier said they also hope the lawsuit will push government officials to do more to help businesses facing eviction.