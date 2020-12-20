COVID-19 shelter for South Carolina homeless people to open

"What are your barriers, how can we help you not go back to the street, so we hope all that together will bring more positive outcomes," McLarty said.

The number of people without a place to stay has risen during the pandemic, Crowl said, possibly quadrupling in the Greenville area even as places to go such as libraries or churches have become less available.

Miracle Hill, opened a quarantine shelter in April but saw little demand, in part because of warm weather, Brown said. However, the partners see the need as more pressing with the onset of winter.

Brown noted the case of a man who walked from Greenville Memorial Hospital to Miracle Hill's Greenville Rescue Mission in the rain with COVID-19 symptoms after the hospital had said he wasn't sick enough to be admitted.

"He'd walked in the rain, was running a fever and was just in a pitiful state," Brown said.

Dr. Martin Lutz, Prisma Health's director of special projects, said local hospitals are filling with COVID-19 patients and providing an alternative place for some people to stay will help relieve pressure.

"It's a huge concern to keep the hospital beds open," said Lutz. "This will allow us to keep the folks out of the hospital."