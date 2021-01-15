Nine more COVID-19 deaths reported among Forsyth residents

The deaths of nine more Forsyth County residents are linked to COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.

It is the largest daily number of deaths the county has seen since the onset of the pandemic.

Coronavirus-related deaths among Forsyth residents now number 246.

DHHS reported 278 new cases in Forsyth for an overall total of 24,391.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

Forsyth public health and DHHS officials could not be reached for details on the nine deaths.

However, it is likely the nine deaths were residents of local long-term care facilities in the county.

DHHS' semiweekly update, released Friday, lists nine new deaths among six long-term care facilities in Forsyth since the Tuesday report.

There were three additional deaths listed for Summerstone Health and Rehab Center for a total of six. There were two additional deaths at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation for a total of five.