COVID separated NC man, wife. Vaccine could change that.

COLUMBUS, N.C. — Being a mathematician and former Fulbright Scholar, Jay Leavitt trusts the science behind the incoming COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. He hopes their arrival means he'll soon see his wife again.

Leavitt, a resident of Polk County in Western North Carolina, hasn't been with his wife, Virginia, since the pandemic began. Virginia lives on their family farm with two cats, two dogs, and two horses, while Jay, who is 85 and paraplegic, receives treatment in a long-term acute care facility about an hour away in Easley, South Carolina.

After a career in academia, he has spent the past several years in nursing homes on both sides of the state border. Virginia would always visit, until recently. Once COVID-19 started tearing through congregate living facilities like wildfires nationwide, his nursing homes clamped down on visitations.

Married for 38 years, Jay and Virginia still talk by phone most days. She hasn't embraced video calling, so the two rarely see each other's faces.

"Before the pandemic, we would go out and eat, or go to concerts," Jay said. "It was a great pleasure getting out of the nursing home for that. I miss the dogs, but primarily I miss her."