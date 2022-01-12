Craig Engels

With his Nike contract set to expire in December, Engels said he spent the latter half of the year figuring out his next steps after four years as a professional runner.

But while working on his MBA during the fall, Engels said he began to fall back in love with running as a volunteer assistant coach at his alma mater.

“Being around all these 20-somethings who love the sport, I realized I’d lost a bit of my fire,” Engels said. “After being back at Ole Miss, I felt re-invigorated.”

Around Christmas, Engels signed a nine-year contract with Nike and said he has his sights tentatively set on the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In the meantime, Engels — who is renowned for his mustache and mullet combo — has races lined up for the indoor track and field season, including the Texas A&M Ted Nelson Indoor Invitational, the Millrose Games in New York City and the 2022 U.S. Track and Field Indoor Championships in Spokane, Wash.

He hopes to qualify for the World Indoor Championships, which will be held in Serbia in March, and the World Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., in July, he said.