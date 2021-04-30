CRAIGE JENKINS LIIPFERT & WALKER LLC

Established: 1832

What does your business do? We provide specialized advice in all areas of the law that affect your family and your business. Whether you are going through a difficult divorce, navigating a guardianship, buying a home, or starting a business, we have the skills necessary to guide you through it and help you manage the stress.

How has it changed through the years? Technology has made the largest amount of change to the firm. We existed before typewriters and even before the first law school in North Carolina. In 1986, we bought our first computer.

What is the secret to its longevity? Our people. First and foremost, we recruit and retain great attorneys and staff. Several of us have spent an entire career at this firm.

What’s something people would be surprised to know about your business? We are a larger sized firm that has not lost sight of the needs of the individual client. We are involved with several charities and nonprofit organizations throughout the area, volunteering our time and money in an effort to really support our community.

Locations:

• 110 Oakwood Drive, Ste 300, Winston-Salem