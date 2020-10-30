Crews cleanup debris from flooding due to Tropical Storm Zeta; no damage estimates are available yet

Hampton Road near Muddy Creek Road in northern Davidson County was closed Friday because of flooding from the Yadkin River, the DOT said. Horseshoe Road near Boones Cave Road in western Davidson County was closed due to flooding from the Yadkin River.

Dinkins Bottom Road near U.S. 421 in Yadkin County was closed at its bridge because of flooding from the Yadkin River, the DOT said. Richmond Hill Church Road in northeastern Yadkin County was closed because of flooding from Yadkin River along the Surry County side of the river.

The storm also produced flooding in Elkin and Jonesville from the Yadkin River. Crews in Elkin are cleaning up debris as the water receded back into the river Thursday night into Friday, said Brent Cornelison, Elkin's town manager.

The flooding didn't cause any structural damage in Elkin, Cornelison said.

Fisher River Park in Dobson was closed because of flooding with its trails and roads under water, said Nathan Walls, a Surry County official.

In Wilkesboro, the storm damaged a culvert under Woodfield Way Road and caused extensive erosion on the road, said Bob Urness, an assistant town manger in Wilkesboro. Repairs to the road and its culvert will be extensive, he said.