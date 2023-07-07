If you run into Danny "Chocolate" Myers any time soon, and you're aware of his current fight with mantle cell lymphoma, resist the urge to tell him a story about a friend or relative struggling with cancer. It's not that he doesn't care, it's just that he would prefer to keep a positive outlook on dealing with his own illness.

"When people walked up to me and hand me a bad cancer story, or a story about Uncle Tommy had the same thing, I tell them don't tell me," Myers said from his home in Ocean Isle Beach, only hours after having rung the bell at a facility in Durham to mark the end of his chemotherapy protocol for the disease.

"I don't want to hear your negative stories. I didn't want to know how difficult this is," he said. "And I was the positive guy throughout this whole thing. I didn't want to hear the bad story. I guess I was putting my head in the sand, but I didn't want to know there was room for failure. All I needed to know (was) there is hope for the future."

Myers, the legendary gas man for NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, was diagnosed in February. Myers was a part of Earnhardt's pit crew in the 1980s and 1990s that won six NASCAR championships in nine years. He's currently the curator of the Richard Childress Racing team museum in Welcome.

After six months of treatment at the Duke Adult Blood Cancer and Transplant Center — he delayed treatment by a week to attend the Daytona 500 — Myers went through the traditional ceremony marking the end of one phase. In a video posted on his wife Caron's Facebook page, Myers can be seen walking down a corridor lined with medical personnel who are cheering, waving pompoms and shaking tambourines. Arms raised over his head, Myers walks toward a yellow ribbon, indicating he's reached the finish line of his treatments. One of the workers tells him he has to actually break the ribbon before he can ring the bell.

Myers, who fought back tears as the cheers continued, was urged to give a speech.

"I'm ruining my reputation," he said. "I got George Thorogood playing 'Bad To The Bone' and now I'm up here with tears running down."

"The first day I was here, I heard that bell ring, and it gave me hope," he said. "And I hate to say this, but I hope I see you all again somewhere besides here."

But the bell also moved Chocolate to overcome the problem, and he wants to pay that feeling forward to those who hear the bell as they enter treatment.

"You hope that those other people who are sick heard that bell ring and they said, 'By gosh, this is what I'm going to do," he said.

Caron Myers got credit from her husband for his reaching this point. She issued a statement saying that while her husband is in clinical remission for stage four mantle cell lymphoma, there is no cure, just treatments.

"If it hadn't been for Caron, I'd have been dead a long time ago," he said. "She could not have been better throughout this. Without her, I don't know where I'd be because she's probably made me do a lot of things I probably was a little slack on. So, she's been my motivation as well."

Caron Myers also remembers that first day at Duke.

"But when that first day that he went to Duke and he was sitting there in the chair and getting his chemo, he heard someone else ringing the bell," he said. "And it gave him a lot of hope that maybe he would make it through and he said to himself at that moment, "I'm gonna ring the bell one of these days.

"So for him to have even reached a remission is a big deal," she said. "So what will happen now is he prayerfully, hopefully, will be in remission for a a long time. Who knows how long it will be? Maybe five years, but it might be five months. We don't know. He really doesn't know because this is a very odd cancer."

The Lymphoma Research Foundation says mantle cell lymphoma is an aggressive, rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that arises from cells originating in the "mantle zone." That's the outer ring of small lymphocytes surrounding the center of a lymphatic nodule. It accounts for roughly 6% of all NHL cases in the U.S.

The Myers are at home now, giving Chocolate a chance to recuperate from the treatments and get their lives back to normal. He acknowledges that he may have to go back to Durham for more treatments if the condition resurfaces, and ring the bell for a new victory. Caron Myers hopes the end of the first round of the treatments is leading to a more significant outcome.

"We also believe in miracles," she said. "We are asking God for the biggest miracle daily!"