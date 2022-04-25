Crowded field battles for at-large seats on Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board

Twelve people — seven Republicans, four Democrats and one Libertarian — will compete for three at-large seats on the school board.

Democrats Andrea Bramer and Elisabeth Motsinger decided not to run for re-election, leaving Democrat Deanna Kaplan, the current board chairwoman, as the lone incumbent.

Voters throughout the county are eligible to vote for at-large candidates.

SABRINA COONE-GODFREY (D)

AGE: 44

EDUCATION: WS/FCS, Appalachian State & UNCG

OCCUPATION: WS/FCS volunteer

In a crowded school board election, how do you stand out among the candidates?

I have been extremely involved in the school system for the last 9 years and have a pulse with what is going on in the district. I am currently serving on two School Improvement Teams, I’m a Reading Warrior, school building volunteer, Book Fair chair, PTA president, PTA vice president and a part of the Parent/Caregiver Focus Group for the district's Code of Character and Conduct. I also attend Board of Education committee meetings and general meetings. I am already serving and advocating for students and educators, so the work is familiar to me.

What ideas do you have for supporting teachers during what some have called the most challenging year of their careers?

We must bring resources back into our buildings to take some of the demands off our educators. This includes TAs, EC case managers, more social workers and therapists, etc. In addition, we need to be actively working (lobbying, working with county commissioners, grants) to secure funding so that we can make sure all our educators and staff are compensated appropriately.

With more parents choosing to home school or sending their children to private or charter schools, make a case for public education.

WS/FCS allows students to experience a broad curriculum from Career Technical Education to Spanish immersion and a variety of options in between, as well as a diverse offering of extracurricular activities that you won’t find in other school experiences. Our older students have opportunities to follow education paths that will allow them graduate with not only a high school diploma but an associate degree or certificate that will allow them to go straight into the workforce if they choose. There is a place and space for ALL students in public education.

DEANNA KAPLAN (D, incumbent)

AGE: 63

EDUCATION: High Point Central High School, Meredith College, UNCG

OCCUPATION: Chairwoman of the WS/FCS Board of Education

In a crowded school board election, how do you stand out among the candidates?

As chairperson, I believe I have demonstrated strong leadership and the ability to bring our board together and move forward on items that are important to our kids, teachers and parents.

What ideas do you have for supporting teachers during what some have called the most challenging year of their careers?

Certainly we have provided additional compensation for our teachers, but that’s only part of what we need to do. Our teachers and staff need to know that they are appreciated and valued and that we as a board recognize the essential contributions they are making. Additionally, we need to listen more closely to them and work together to create the best possible environment we can in the classroom.

With more parents choosing to home school or sending their children to private or charter schools, make a case for public education.

I believe there is value in all forms of teaching our children. The value of public schools is that they reflect the diversity of the world in which we live, bringing together children from all cultural, economic and social backgrounds. I believe that public schools stand alone in providing the widest and most diverse opportunities for our children not only to receive a great education, but to grow as individuals and understand the importance of building a community inclusive of everyone.

Kimberly M. Stone (D)

AGE: 51

EDUCATION: Fine Arts Painting Degree from the Atlanta College of Art

OCCUPATION: Marketing director and client relations for Cannon Wealth Management

In a crowded school board election, how do you stand out among the candidates?

I have spent the better part of my parenting life trying to be my son’s advocate. Diagnosed in the second grade with ADHD and dyslexia, my husband and I embarked on an arduous journey. Navigating the last decade has taught me more about mental health, perseverance, and how vital a working relationship between parent and teacher truly is.

I see what is happening in our schools, and if something doesn’t change the path we are on, it worries me we are failing to serve our children well.

What ideas do you have for supporting teachers during what some have called the most challenging year of their careers?

Teachers have carried a tremendous burden over the last two years. I want them to feel respected for the valuable and daunting responsibility of preparing our children for the future. We must offer retention bonuses that reward educators for staying in public schools. Retention bonuses would also help build a deeper bench of young teachers. North Carolina can be a benchmark for America’s teachers.

Beyond that, the federal Education Department should create a national teacher licensing system. Such licensing would help make uniformly high standards from state to state and allow teachers to transfer their credentials when they move quickly. Establishing a program for college students or recent grads to become teaching assistants or aides for tuition reimbursement would greatly benefit our teachers and students.

With more parents choosing to home school or sending their children to private or charter schools, make a case for public education.

In many schools, teaching is the focus when education should be focused on student learning. Public education has struggled over the past decade to arrive at a "working solution" to prepare our children for their future endeavors. In my opinion, we have stacked the deck against the children by increasing the stress placed upon the teachers. One of the biggest things holding back the American public education system is a lack of teacher innovation, partially created by the enforcement of standardized testing and the Common Core curriculum.

The teaching methods used decades ago do not work for the modern student. Unfortunately, the problem needs to be addressed at the federal level with changes to policies that will change the public education system. America needs teachers who are better trained to meet the needs of their students and who are willing to speak up and facilitate change. Teachers are on the front lines, and change is impossible without speaking up. I want to be an advocate for those voices.

RICHARD WATTS (D)

AGE: 59

EDUCATION: I have an Education Specialist Degree (Ed.S) from Appalachian State University. I also received my master's degree from Appalachian State University and a bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University.

OCCUPATION: A retired high school principal, currently I am working for Crosby Scholars as the Coordinator of the African American Males Pursuing Educational Dreams Program

In a crowded school board election, how do you stand out among the candidates?

My passion for students and the teaching profession has no bounds. I want to serve to make both areas better. I am running for the WS/FCS school board because I would like to see our school system become the best in the state at education and providing the best opportunities for all students. I think that I will be elected because of the work that I have done in this community for over 32 years. I have served Forsyth County public education for over 32 years.

I was a classroom teacher at Wiley Middle School. I was an assistant principal at Southwest Elementary School in Clemmons. I was the principal of Kimberley Park Elementary, Julian Gibson Elementary School and Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy School. I was selected Principal of the Year twice by my peers. I am running as an educator for education.

What ideas do you have for supporting teachers during what some have called the most challenging year of their careers?

We must continue to lobby the legislature to fund public education by adhering to the Leandro Case findings and restoring the pay for advanced degrees. The local supplement must also continue to keep pace with surrounding urban counties. The local community also must embrace and support the school community by finding ways to show respect for educators. On the day to day operations, what can we take off the plate of teachers so that they can teach with creativity and enthusiasm? Let's make learning fun again.

With more parents choosing to home school or sending their children to private or charter schools, make a case for public education.

As a student of Head Start (Smart Start), and K-12 public education, I know first hand how public schools afforded me the opportunity to expand my experiences as well as challenge my intellectual capacity to be prepared for college and beyond. Public schooling also gave me opportunities to learn from students and families that were economically and socially diverse. My experiences in public education give me hope that our world can do better when we all respect each other and our differences.

ALLEN DANIEL (R)

AGE: 66

EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in mathematics, bachelor's degree in computer and information sciences

OCCUPATION: Retired

In a crowded school board election, how do you stand out among the candidates?

My background is in local government accounting software. I have a solid understanding of both the IT side and the accounting side. I do my research. My decisions are based on not only the data but the source of the data.

What ideas do you have for supporting teachers during what some have called the most challenging year of their careers?

I believe we need to give classroom educators more automony in deciding how best to deliver the content, while still making sure all standards are covered; relieve them of unnecessary professional development; and give them the support staff they need so they can focus on the educational needs of every student.

With more parents choosing to home school or sending their children to private or charter schools, make a case for public education.

There will never be enough private or charter schools to meet the needs of every student. Money diverted to private schools and charter schools takes necessary funding away from public schools. It is imperative that quality education be available for every student. That said, until such time as there are no public schools that provide less than a quality education, there has to be choice. The decision to home-school, or attend private or charter school should be based on positives those opportunities offer, not out of necessity to receive a quality education.

MICHAEL HARDMAN (R)

AGE: 46

EDUCATION: K-12 in WS/FCS schools; bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech

OCCUPATION: Civil engineer/senior project manager

In a crowded school board election, how do you stand out among the candidates?

I am the original "back to basics" candidate. My platform focuses on math, science, social studies, English, foreign language, physical education, economics. Teach these subjects without political agenda or bias. Reduce the amount of screen time that students experience for school and homework. Teach students to use reason and critical thought to make informed decisions for themselves. Teach students to value oneself, each other and our country. Restore high expectations.

What ideas do you have for supporting teachers during what some have called the most challenging year of their careers?

My platform brings peace and stability to the teachers and staff so that they can focus on the students. Balance the budget, cut out wasteful spending and maintain a budget that is predictable and sustainable from year to year. Incentivize and reward teachers for achievement in the classroom. Encourage families to participate in their student's education from home, and make curriculum and lesson materials easily accessible (restore textbooks to the classroom).

With more parents choosing to home school or sending their children to private or charter schools, make a case for public education.

In order to retain students in the public school system, WS/FCS must be competitive with private schools. My "back to basics" platform achieves that directly. Parents are moving their children to private schools because the public schools have moved away from the basics and are teaching children "what" to think rather than "how" to think. We must get "back to basics" if we want our students to be competitive, productive and contributing citizens in society.

MILLIE WILLIAMS (R)

AGE: 61

EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in community health education, minor in psychology

OCCUPATION: Retired

In a crowded school board election, how do you stand out among candidates?

My experience spans 30 plus years as an educator, various roles in the medical field and home care. I worked as volunteer with various organizations. Skills: management, budget, staffing, networking. Working with local and federal governmental agencies. Worked with infants-adults in hospital, community and home setting. Active in church working with children for over 30 years. Always being an advocate throughout for various roles of my career.

What ideas do you have for supporting teachers during what some have called the most challenging year of their careers?

Teachers need the full backing and support from administration/school board. Back to fundamentals with reading, writing and math, no ideology teaching. Salaries, bonuses and retention need to be reviewed.

With more parents choosing to home school or sending their children to private or charter schools, make a case for public education.

No case for public education with current curriculum and safety issues. Each parent should continue to make that decision. It appears with school board operations a lack of checks and balances. Lack of accountability and transparency.

Republican candidates Sarah Absher, Carolyn Albright, Robert Capizzi, Tabitha Hackett and Libertarian candidate Regina Garner did not respond to questions from the Journal.

At a school board meeting in February, Garner was among the public speakers who attempted to file a lawsuit against the school district for, among other things, practicing medicine without a license, committing child abuse because of masking and violating the state’s obscenity law by keeping in school libraries materials “with obscene and inappropriate images.”

That created disruption in the school board meeting, and a man ultimately crossed the safety barrier separating the public from the board, which is not allowed.

The lawsuits are part of a QAnon-approved tactic that has played out in other parts of the country.

