The body of a kayaker who drowned Friday at Belews Lake was located about 1:30 p.m. on Monday in about 60 feet of water, according to Sgt. D.J…
“Sam got a lot out of his time at Wake Forest and Wake Forest got a lot out of Sam..." Skinner said
A veteran local restaurateur has teamed up with a chef who is new to Winston-Salem in his latest restaurant.
The man whose body was recovered from Belews Lake on Monday has been identified as Eden resident Clifton William Peace.
When Rick Harrison decided to bring his “Pawn Stars” spin-off to Winston-Salem, he figured he would find some interesting items.
Duke Energy has instituted rolling blackouts because of the high demand for energy amid the cold weather, according to its website.
Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, a chain founded in Dallas, Texas, will open its first Winston-Salem location next year when it moves into the former Hick…
The cold temperatures here in and the region have resulted in a record number of emergency calls since Dec. 23, officials with Winston-Salem/F…
Local authorities arrested three people Wednesday after a vehicle chase that ended in a traffic crash in northwestern Winston-Salem. No injuri…
La Deara Crest apartments in Winston-Salem has 16 open cases of housing code complaints, Winston-Salem officials said, as they emphasized thei…
