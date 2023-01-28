Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
HanesBrands Inc. said Monday it has cut an unspecified number of local job in response to current financial and sales challenges.
The former Miami Café site at 712 Brookstown Ave. has been sold for $515,000 to a Winston-Salem group, according to a Forsyth County Register …
A baker inspired by her late grandmother is drawing fans to Marketplace Mall for her sweet-potato brownies, cream-cheese poundcake squares and more.
The N.C. Highway Patrol said in a report that a Winston-Salem woman was driving at least 35 miles over the speed limit and had a blood alcohol…
A Winston-Salem woman was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the stabbing death of a man earlier the same day, authorities said.
A man was shot and killed Friday night in the drive-thru lane of a Popeyes restaurant in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
A 4-year-old Mount Airy child who died earlier this month was swaddled with a sheet, deprived of food and subjected to exorcism during nearly …
A chain reaction crash on N.C. 67 in October that involved a animal-services officer employed by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has caused financial and emotional hardship for victims. A settlement policy approved by the county might help but details are still being worked out.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
A Summerfield woman was found dead on a sidewalk on Banner Avenue near Washington Park on Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.