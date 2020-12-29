 Skip to main content
Cynthia Douthit
Cynthia Douthit

Douthit, Cynthia Gilmore

Cynthia Gilmore Douthit

A pioneer in mortuary science, Cynthia Douthit defied norms to become the first licensed female funeral director and embalmer in Forsyth County.

Following in the footsteps of her parents who both worked in funeral services, Douthit received her license in 1966 and was among the first women to break into the then male-dominated field.

The Atkins High School graduate is also credited with being one of the first females to drive hearses and ambulances on emergency calls, according to her obituary.

Her family said Douthit, who died in April, will be remembered most for her kindness.

