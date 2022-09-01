Dancer Travon Carter

Travon Carter has often met with stereotypes that he should be playing football or basketball instead of dancing.

But he hasn’t let this stop him from achieving his dream of being a professional dancer.

Carter was recently accepted to the highly competitive USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance in Los Angeles, which accepts only 20 to 30 dances every year.

In middle school, Carter started out dancing in only the hip hop style. He quickly realized he wanted to train in all the other styles, too, and says he views every new style as a challenge and adventure.

Carter dances at and is on the competition team at Edge Performing Arts in Winston-Salem. Edge Performing Arts owner Cathy-Lee Hambright-Ward raves about Carter. He’s an amazing dancer, especially considering he has been practicing for only five years.

More importantly, Hambright-Ward says, Carter inspires so many at the studio through his dancing and wonderful personality.

What did you learn about yourself as an artist during the pandemic?

“What I learned about myself as an artist during the pandemic is that I grow more when I’m in a room with people that are growing themselves. Seeing someone else achieve a goal of theirs reminds me that nothing is impossible and that I can achieve my goals, too.”

Where do you find inspiration for your art?

“I find some of my inspiration for dance on Instagram. I follow people that motivate me to do better. People that, when I see them dance, I want to take something from it no matter if it’s being sharper or picking up on details and even the technical aspect of dance.”

What is your favorite part about being a dancer?

“My favorite part about being an artist is that I get to express how I'm feeling through my art, using my body as the instrument. I feel that telling a story through dance can come across stronger than just using words.”

Do you have any advice you’d give aspiring artists?

“Go for it! It doesn't matter how long you have been dancing, if you love it and are willing to work for it, you can achieve your goals. Whether that is having fun and learning important lessons about yourself as a person or going on to dance professionally, dance is an amazing art form that teaches so many things. Don’t let anyone tell you that you are wasting your time doing something you love and enjoy, because they will always be wrong.”