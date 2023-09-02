A judge on Monday set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rebuffed claims by Trump's attorneys that an April 2026 trial date was necessary to account for the huge volume of evidence they say they are reviewing and to prepare for what they contend is a novel and unprecedented prosecution.

In a related case in Georgia, Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to trying to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

GIULIANI LIABLE: U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Wednesday held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud, ruling that the former New York city mayor gave "only lip service" to complying with his legal obligations while trying to portray himself as the victim in the case.

RACIST KILLINGS: A white man shot and killed three Black people Aug. 26 inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store in a predominately Black neighborhood after leaving behind racist writings, officials said. The shooter, Ryan Palmeter, then killed himself.

DRUG PRICES: President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday that several drugs would be targeted for Medicare's first-ever price negotiations, including the blood thinner Eliquis, diabetes treatment Jardiance and eight other medications.