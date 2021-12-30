Throughout the course of his nearly 40-year career, David Freedman became known as one of Winston-Salem’s most prominent criminal defense attorneys.

Freedman, a past president of the Forsyth County Bar Association, was named the state’s best criminal defense attorney in 2006 and he was listed 15 straight years by Best Lawyers in America, according to his obituary.

Freedman earned his law degree at UNC-Chapel Hill in 1982 before starting his career in Winston-Salem with a solo practice. He later joined what is now Freedman, Thompson, Witt, Ceberio & Byrd PLLC, and he was a partner at the time of his death.

Born in Asheville, Freedman was involved in high-profile criminal cases at both the state and federal level and was the recipient of the Harvey Lupton Award from the Forsyth County Criminal Defense Trial Lawyers Association, among other accolades.

The father of four also taught at the Wake Forest University School of Law.

Freedman, who was vaccinated, was hospitalized for two weeks after contracting COVID-19 and died from complications of the virus in early September. He was 64.