The parent company of David’s Bridal has filed WARN Act notices for the closing of its stores in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, along with 10 overall in North Carolina.

Each store was listed with one employee.

The retail chain filed Monday for federal bankruptcy protection, the second time since 2018.

According to The Associated Press, the chain is one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns and formal wear. It could eliminate more than 9,200 jobs at about 300 stores nationwide.

David’s Bridal is considering selling the company and a winddown of the business. The company stressed its stores are open, it's fulfilling orders without delay, and its online platforms remain available.

According to a corporate WARN filing, the jobs of store employees would end between June 12 and Aug. 11.