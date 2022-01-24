Davidson County commissioners approve rezoning for potential major warehouse site

The Davidson County Board of Commissioners approved Monday the rezoning of a property that allows for the building of a speculative 272,000-square-foot industrial warehouse.
The board voted 5-0 to permit the rezoning change for a 35-acre tract from community shopping district to heavy industrial.
Davidson Craven LLC, a commercial real-estate investment partnership group, is making the request for the property at 2330 New Bowers Road near East U.S. 64 and Interstate 85.
The request does not include a projected construction cost.
Davidson Craven officials said the likely tenant would be a light manufacturer, assembly or distribution company, potentially already with a presence in the Triad. The heavy industrial rezoning is requested as much for potential projects on adjacent land.
Some commissioners discussed concerns about a potential chemical company as a tenant, which Davidson Craven officials said was unlikely given sewer capacity constraints.
There were three public speakers in opposition to the rezoning who stressed that shifting to heavy industrial would be inconsistent with much of the surrounding land zoned as rural agriculture. They claimed the warehouse would potentially create a public transportation hazard.
Davidson Craven officials said there are plans for N.C. Transportation Department to make road improvements on New Bowers Road.
Commissioner Todd Yates said after the public comment period that "something is coming to the property, whether a subdivision or this. The growth is coming this way from Charlotte, Kannapolis and Concord ... from Raleigh and Greensboro as fast as it can."
"Nobody wants this is their backyard, but then there is the demand for jobs for our kids in the county.
"If you can't stop it, what kind of growth do you want? We need to have that discussion."
Several commissioners cited the Egger Wood Products in the Linwood community as an example of a responsible industrial project creating hundreds of local jobs.
Egger opened in September 2020 its $700 million, 1-million-square-foot plant that the manufacturer refers to as its Lexington production facility. It makes particleboard and thermally fused laminate at the plant.
Egger has pledged to hire 770 employees at full production capacity, of which 400 would be created in a $300-million first phase expected to take six years. The plant’s workforce was about 450 as of December.
On Dec. 2, Egger announced it is proceeding with the next expansion at the plant, adding up to 40 jobs and spending $50 million to build a $30 million recycling center by early 2023 and add a third production line by the end of 2022 with an estimated cost of $20 million.
Yates said another alternative neighbors are facing is the cited property potentially being annexed in Lexington.
"Approval of the Davidson Craven rezoning is the final step in a process that will result in a speculative building being constructed and available fourth quarter," said Craig Goodson, president and chief executive of Davidson Economic Development Commission.
"Product development — industrial parks and speculative buildings — has been a key strategy for the Davidson County EDC, and we are seeing great outcomes from the work we’ve done over the past five years."
A CBRE-Triad marketing flier presented to the board that the building already is in pre-leasing mode. If approved, the group said it could break ground on the site during the first or second quarter.
According to a county planning staff presentation, the area along East U.S. 64 was identified as an economic development corridor several decades ago.
“In particular, the intersection of U.S. 64 with Interstate 85 was identified as a commercial node planned for non-residential development,” according to the presentation. “The missing ingredient for development at that time was public sewer.
“Recently, Davidson County extended public sewer to this intersection and constructed a sewer pump station on the subject property for the intent of providing sewer service for the immediate area."
Davidson Craven said in a formal presentation that the l-85/U.S. 64 corridor “has changed substantially and continues to rapidly become a corridor of business and industrial opportunity between the Raleigh and Charlotte markets.”
“Davidson County and the cities of Lexington and Thomasville have also identified this corridor as one of business and industrial opportunity and several interchanges along I-85 have developed with retail/industrial users in recent years.
“The subject property sits at the intersection of l-85 and US 64 East, which should be the epicenter of such development and where implementation of this intent is most apparent.”
