Davidson County commissioners approve rezoning for potential major warehouse site

Davidson Craven officials said there are plans for N.C. Transportation Department to make road improvements on New Bowers Road.

Commissioner Todd Yates said after the public comment period that "something is coming to the property, whether a subdivision or this. The growth is coming this way from Charlotte, Kannapolis and Concord ... from Raleigh and Greensboro as fast as it can."

"Nobody wants this is their backyard, but then there is the demand for jobs for our kids in the county.

"If you can't stop it, what kind of growth do you want? We need to have that discussion."

Several commissioners cited the Egger Wood Products in the Linwood community as an example of a responsible industrial project creating hundreds of local jobs.

Egger opened in September 2020 its $700 million, 1-million-square-foot plant that the manufacturer refers to as its Lexington production facility. It makes particleboard and thermally fused laminate at the plant.

Egger has pledged to hire 770 employees at full production capacity, of which 400 would be created in a $300-million first phase expected to take six years. The plant’s workforce was about 450 as of December.