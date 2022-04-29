This first small town takes visitors south and is a little over an hour from Winston-Salem. It sits on the eastern side of Lake Norman.

Davidson College is a huge part of this town and provides a beautiful backdrop. As it sits right beside the downtown area, it is certainly worth a stroll through the campus.

If you love Famous Toastery in downtown Winston-Salem, then you need to visit the one in Davidson. It is the original location of the franchise! They tend to be busy, though, so if you can’t get in and still have a hankering for a good breakfast, The Egg at Davidson is equally delicious.

In addition to the great restaurants and bars in downtown Davidson, there are also plenty of shops to visit. Plus, there is a great theater scene thanks to the Armour Street Theatre and Davidson Community Players.

Finally, as it is a lake-side town the lake views shouldn’t be missed! Two great spots to check out the lake are Roosevelt Wilson Park and Lake Davidson Nature Preserve. Both are just west of downtown Davidson.

Established: 1837

Best known as: A biking and walking-friendly community. In fact, the town has won awards for being both bike and walk friendly.
Well-known former resident: William Grier (born 1995), Quarterback for Dallas Cowboys

Learn more: townofdavidson.org/