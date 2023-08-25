Dr. Cosby M. (Bill) Davis, Jr., of Winston-Salem, went to sleep in Jesus at his home on Monday, August 21, 2023. He was born in May of 1931 in Williamson, West Virginia, the son of Cosby M. and Iola Hill Davis, Sr. The family moved to Winston Salem in his early youth where he later graduated from Mineral Springs High School. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for one year before enlisting in the Navy during the Korean War. During his service, he was stationed in California where he met and married his wife Dorothy, and started a family. After his service, he graduated from Southern Missionary College in Chattanooga, TN, and later Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN. He opened his Optometric practices in Winston-Salem and Mayodan, NC in 1961. He did not retire from his life's work until the age of 84 because of his love for people and improving vision health for all ages. For over 60 years, he was an active member of the Winston-Salem First Seventh-day Church as an elder, school board member and chair, building committee chair, and Sabbath school teacher. His greatest passions were knowing Jesus, Christian education, and ensuring anyone who wanted to attend had that opportunity. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Crosslin Davis. He is survived by his five children, Cosby M. (Robin) Davis, III of Winston-Salem, Dr. Terry L. (Melanee) Davis of Winston-Salem, Karen D. (Rick) Lewis of Matthews, NC, Victor K. (Kelly) Davis of Winston-Salem, and Olivia D. (Brad) Butner of Winston-Salem; five grandchildren, Heather D. (Andrew) Johnson, Nicholas A. Lewis, Ashley L. (Matt) Hunzelman, Zachery B. (Laura) Davis, and Eric C. (Ashley) Davis; and eight great-grandchildren (Samuel, Olivia, Jacob, James, Allie, Hayden, Theo, and Harper) of whom he was very proud.