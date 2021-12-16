DB Ajay Coverdale

6-2, 180, junior, Glenn

A ballhawk who also contributed as a kick returner for a Bobcats team that went 9-3 and reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … Coverdale had six interceptions, blocked three field-goal attempts and three extra-point tries and was involved in five special-teams scores. … Credited with 52 tackles. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection. … Is being recruited by a number of Division I schools.