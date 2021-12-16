 Skip to main content
DB Ajay Coverdale
DB Ajay Coverdale

All Area Football Players 2021 (copy)

Glenn junior Ajay Coverdale is a first-team defensive back on the JournalNow.com All-Area football team.

6-2, 180, junior, Glenn

A ballhawk who also contributed as a kick returner for a Bobcats team that went 9-3 and reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … Coverdale had six interceptions, blocked three field-goal attempts and three extra-point tries and was involved in five special-teams scores. … Credited with 52 tackles. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection. … Is being recruited by a number of Division I schools.

 

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

