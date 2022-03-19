Deacons collect postseason validation with 80-74 win over VCU

GREENSBORO — For all the positive aspects of the season for Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team, the Demon Deacons still had things to achieve.

Now there’s validation in the postseason.

Two victories in the NIT at Joel Coliseum in games they were supposed to win can be added to the pot.

“We’re in a bottom-line business,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “You’re only as good as the last game that you play and you coach."

The latest achievement came with an 80-74 decision against Virginia Commonwealth University on Saturday. This was as strenuous as the final score might indicate.

The Deacons (25-9) have reached the 25-win mark for just the fifth time. That’s the sign of greatness — at least on some level — in Forbes’ view.

“Now we’ve achieved great,” he said. “And maybe we can achieve very great if we win three more.”

Next up is Wednesday night’s NIT quarterfinal at Texas A&M, with a trip to Madison Square Garden in New York at stake.

The team’s school-record 18th home triumph in front of a crowd of 4,341 provided good vibes.

“Postseason play is always fun,” Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson said. “I’m definitely excited to suit up with the guys again. Another road trip with the guys with a big opportunity in front of us.”

Alondes Williams led five Wake Forest players in double-figure scoring by racking up 19 points.

“The style of play was pretty conducive to him,” Forbes said.

But when VCU closed within three, it was reserve Cameron Hildreth who connected on two free throws to redirect momentum midway through the second half.

The Deacons went a six-minute stretch of the second half while scoring only two points, but they let defense dictate the tone. The Rams didn’t have a field goal for 9 1/2 minutes.

“When offense isn’t going well, you can still defend,” Forbes said.

As the Deacons closed it out, they had six players account for scoring during a span when they posted 15 points. This wasn’t a one-man – or one ManMan – operation.

The Deacons used 29-for-37 shooting on free throws to help the cause. That assisted in compensating for no points from Isaiah Mucius in 18 minutes in perhaps his final game at Joel Coliseum.

It didn’t matter because the Deacons demonstrated signs of a solid team.

They built a double-digit lead in the first half. They benefited from 13 VCU turnovers before the break. Their depth showed, with Hildreth providing eight points in a stretch of barely more than seven minutes.

Further evidence of the Deacons’ engagement came from Forbes. He was hit with a first-half technical foul for offering his opinions on the officiating.

So this was no automatic conquest for Wake Forest, making the outcome more significant.

VCU (22-10) began an eight-game winning streak in early February, with six of those outcomes by nine or more points. The Rams had earlier victories against St. Peters and Richmond — teams with notable NCAA Tournament results the past few days – along with conquering Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Dayton and Davidson.

But not the Deacons. They were too gritty and too good.

“We just had too many mistakes in terms of turnovers,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said, noting how Wake Forest was disruptive. “We just didn’t have enough plays to find a way.”

The Deacons had enough answers. It turns out that they just did it their way.

“You know who you are,” Forbes said. “You play the way you’re taught. I felt like we had really good focus today for 40 minutes. I think we can build on that.”