Deacons win ACC women's golf title

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – The Wake Forest women’s golf team won the ACC Championship over Florida State Sunday afternoon at The Reserve Golf Club. This is the second title in four years for the Demon Deacons and the seventh in program history.

Wake Forest entered the turn down in three matches with one tie and one match up. After being down two at the turn, junior Rachel Kuehn went into the 18th all square in her match. She was the first to clinch a match and put a point on the board for the Deacs with a 25-foot putt against Florida State’s Amelia Williamson.

The putts fell quickly following Kuehn’s point. Junior Lauren Walsh and graduate transfer Virunpat Olankitkunchai each won their matches soon after. Olankitkunchai went into the 17th hole one up in her match against Florida State’s Beatrice Wallin after being all square at the turn. A par for Olankitkunchai and a bogey for Wallin secured the match point for Wake Forest.

Less than three minutes later, officials called the match a Wake Forest win. Junior Lauren Walsh went into the 18th all square in her match against Florida State’s Alice Hodge. On the 18th green, Walsh was able to sink a 55-foot putt for the win. Mimi Rhodes was on the 18th fairway one up in her match when it was called a tie to give Wake Forest the 3-1-1 win.

Wake Forest will await their NCAA future until April 27. The NCAA Division I women’s golf selection show will air Wednesday, April 27 at 5:00 p.m. on GOLF Channel where the Deacs will find out which regional location they will be heading to May 9-11.