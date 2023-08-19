Homes consumed by wildfire are seen Wednesday in Lahaina, Hawaii. the death roll from Hawaii's deadly wildfires surpassed 100 this past week as searches continued. the cause of the wildfires, the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century, is under investigation, but Hawaii is increasingly at risk from disasters, with wildfire rising fastest, according to an associated Press analysis of FEMa records. the state's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being "victimized" by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds.