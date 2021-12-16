Defensive Player of the Year: Mack David

LB, 5-feet-10, 230 pounds, senior, West Forsyth

A prototypical inside linebacker, David was one of the best players to ever wear a West Forsyth uniform, coach Adrian Snow says. … Was in on 125 tackles as a senior, with eight sacks, six passes broken up, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a Titans team that went 5-5 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Two-time All-Area and All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference. … Shrine Bowl selection. … Also an outstanding wrestler, David has multiple Division I and Division II scholarship offers for football.