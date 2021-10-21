Deputies swarm Reynolds High on Thursday morning

A major law enforcement presence is visible at Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem this morning.

The school was locked down after reports of fighting among students, which prompted a massive law enforcement presence.

The lockdown was lifted at noon.

While it was going on anxious parents gathered on Hawthorne Road.

Natalie Spinosa said her son also texted her from a classroom.

“He just said there is fighting in the hall and that they are on lockdown,” Spinosa said.

Police had the school surrounded and were letting no one in.

One mother said she was threatened with pepper spray by an officer after a confrontation erupted between parents at the school entrance across from Angelo Street.

Jana Hakim, who has boys in the 9th and 10th grades, said other parents wanted to fight her because she was filming the scene and they objected.

As the parents shouted angrily, an officer could be seen brandishing aloft a canister and telling the parents to calm down.

Hakim said she was there to pick up her sons and that the school is in the middle of a “gang war."