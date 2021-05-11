Details still getting worked on NC criminal justice reform

RALEIGH — An array of groups and elected officials from both major parties put their weight behind criminal justice reforms in North Carolina on Tuesday at a Legislative Building news conference. But some details aren't yet finalized.

Speakers emphasized four bills — three that passed the House last week and one omnibus measure that's expected to clear the Senate as soon as Wednesday. One question will be whether House members will accept additional items contained in the Senate bill or insist on narrower changes. This year's legislative session likely won't wrap up work until early summer.

But for Tuesday, legislators, sheriffs, local prosecutors and law enforcement groups focused on praising the efforts to advance changes they say will target bad officers while providing mental health support to all of sworn law enforcement. The effort comes during a time of national focus on racial inequity and police shootings of Black residents, including the choking death of George Floyd in May 2020 in Minneapolis.

"The vast majority of law enforcement officers in this nation are outstanding individuals. They work hard. They protect us. They do what is right," said Ernie Lee, the district attorney for four eastern counties, but "we also have to improve accountability."